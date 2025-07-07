Bengaluru-based Malayali couple booked in 40 crore chit fund scam, over 260 investors cry foul: Report

A Malayali couple based in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar is at the centre of a massive chit fund scam, with over ₹40 crore reportedly siphoned off from unsuspecting investors, Onmanorama reported. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation after more than 260 complaints surfaced against the firm. (Representational Image)

According to the report, the accused, Tommy A Varghese and his wife Shiny Tommy, were running a chit fund company named A & A Chit Funds in the area.

The case was triggered by a complaint from investor PT Savio, who claimed he lost ₹70 lakh in the scheme. Following his report, 265 additional investors have come forward with similar grievances.

According to police estimates, the total amount lost in the alleged scam may cross ₹40 crore. Officials believe even more victims may come forward in the coming days, the report further added.

The couple had been living in Ramamurthy Nagar for over 25 years. Their chit fund business initially dealt in smaller investments, capped at around ₹5 lakh. However, over time, the firm began offering unusually high returns on fixed deposits, attracting larger investments. Some investors reportedly put in up to ₹1.5 crore.

Accused missing

Tommy allegedly told investors he needed to travel to Alappuzha in Kerala due to a medical emergency in the family. Since then, he has remained unreachable. His sudden disappearance raised alarm among clients, many of whom approached the police after realising they had likely been defrauded.

A case has been filed, and the search for the couple is underway.

