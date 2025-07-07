Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Bengaluru auto driver snatches 10,000 cash from elderly passenger, flees: Report

Published on: Jul 07, 2025 11:07 AM IST

Near RBI Circle in Halasur, the Bengaluru auto driver pulled over abruptly and asked the 75-year-old woman to step out.

A shopping trip turned distressing for a 75-year-old woman in Bengaluru when her autorickshaw driver allegedly robbed her after she refused to make an online transfer to his account, Times of India reported

The incident occurred on the evening of July 4 and is currently under investigation by the Commercial Street police.
The woman, a resident of Frazer Town, had flagged down an auto near a market to return home. After negotiating the fare down from 150 to 100, she boarded the vehicle, expecting a routine ride. 

Midway through the journey, the driver made an unexpected request: he asked her to transfer 20,000 online to his bank account, offering to hand over the equivalent amount in cash.

Shocked and confused, the woman declined. What followed took a troubling turn.

Near RBI Circle in Halasur, between 7 and 7.30 pm, the driver pulled over abruptly and asked her to step out. As she reached for the 100 she owed him, carrying 10,000 in cash inside an envelope, the driver allegedly snatched the envelope from her hands and sped off before she could react, the report added.

A case of robbery has been registered under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers offences of snatching. Authorities have launched a search to trace and identify the driver based on CCTV footage and possible transaction records.

In January, a 29-year-old professional in Bengaluru encountered a disturbing situation while walking home. An autorickshaw driving against the flow of traffic pulled up beside him.

The driver, accompanied by another man, hurled a provocative remark in an apparent attempt to start a confrontation. Sensing trouble, the man tried to distance himself. But the two men got out of the auto and began chasing him on foot. The attackers then forced him to unlock his phone and give access to his payment apps, transferring 24,000 using a QR code.

