'What kind of mafia nonsense is this?': Bengaluru commuter's rant over cab chaos goes viral

A frustrated Bengaluru commuter’s outburst over the city’s broken transport system has gone viral on social media, sparking heated debate on the state of urban mobility, governance, and the role of app-based services like Uber and Ola. The post comes amid ongoing tensions between driver unions and app-based mobility platforms. (This is an AI generated image)

The now-viral post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), reads, “Bangalore is an absolute shithole of a city. I’ve been trying to book a cab or an auto for the last 30 damn minutes, nothing. Now these unions have decided to ban Uber and Ola too. First, they banned bike taxis, and now this? What kind of mafia nonsense is this? No infrastructure, no proper public transport, constant language barriers, it’s a joke. Honestly, the state should just declare an office shutdown so we can all pack up and move to a city that actually functions.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru man voices frustration over city’s decay: ‘We’re just watching it die’)

Check out he post here:

The post comes amid ongoing tensions between driver unions and app-based mobility platforms. Several unions have, in recent months, demanded stricter regulation of aggregators like Uber and Ola, while also opposing the operation of bike taxis. This has left commuters in the lurch, especially during peak hours or in underserved areas.

How did X users react?

The rant, while expressing a common frustration among residents, drew mixed reactions online. Some users were quick to defend Bengaluru.

“Leave bro, nobody is asking you to stay. We know our state well, it has excellent public transport along with metro. I agree it's a little crowded, but it's fine,” one user replied.

Others echoed the original post’s concerns. “Booked a cab. Got enlightenment instead. Welcome to Bangalore.”

Another user wrote, “no one wants to stay here, ask these companies to shut down their operations and leave. We would be more than happy to leave this shithole.”

Amid the backlash, the original poster clarified, “Folks, sorry, it’s not the Bangalore, Bangalore is nice. It’s the stupid, corrupted government ruling this city for all these years.”

Several users took the opportunity to highlight deeper civic issues. “BBMP hasn’t held elections in six years. No elected representatives. Karnataka’s government has no money for infrastructure, they’ve spent it all on appeasing vote banks,” a user wrote.

“We don’t even have time to protest because we’re stuck in our 9-to-5s.”

A hopeful post read, “Give it 5 more years. Hopefully things improve, or companies will start leaving. A lot of jobs have been created post-pandemic, but the infrastructure hasn’t kept pace.”

With no elected Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council since 2019 and mounting pressure on roads, transport, and governance, many residents feel caught in a city expanding far faster than it can manage.

(Also Read: 'We are growing backwards': This viral 1980s Bengaluru photo leaves residents lamenting a lost city)