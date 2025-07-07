Bengaluru man voices frustration over city’s decay: ‘We’re just watching it die’

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked widespread discussion online after the user shared a heartfelt lament about the city’s deteriorating condition, blaming chaotic traffic, crumbling infrastructure, and a lack of effective urban planning. The post, titled “Bengaluru is dying & we’re watching it die”, was shared by a user with the handle @Glittering-Pen-9502, and has since attracted significant attention, resonating with many who share similar concerns about the city’s decline. A viral Reddit post criticised Bengaluru's poor infrastructure.(PTI)

City’s paradise turning into ruins?

“As a born & bought up Bengaluru huduga, I have watched the city transform from being a paradise to decaying ruins,” the user wrote, highlighting the rapid decline in quality of life in India’s once-celebrated tech capital.

He criticised the condition of Bengaluru’s roads, calling them “pathetic,” and added, “People care very less about traffic rules. Roads are pathetic and traffic is insane. Nobody seems to have a solution in mind about these problems. Our thriving netas want to build tunnels and raise taxes for these projects—all this while previous unfinished projects languish in the city. What do we do?”

Check out the post here:

Online reactions pour in

The post quickly drew responses, with users echoing the sentiment and sharing their own frustrations. One user wrote, “I would say entire country is dying and Bengaluru/Karnataka is the epicenter” Another said, “I moved away two years ago and every time I visit, I’m shocked by how much worse traffic has gotten.”

Another user responded with empathy but hopelessness, saying, “We complain, we vote, and yet nothing changes. It feels like we’re screaming into a void.” Some attempted to offer perspective, with one writing, “Bengaluru has potential, but it’s being buried under mismanagement.”

Someone else noted, “Tech parks flourish while surrounding roads crumble—what kind of planning is this?” One more added, “I feel helpless. There’s so much love for this city but nothing seems to change.” Another person chimed in, “Even the so-called smart city initiatives are nothing more than PR stunts.”