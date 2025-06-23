Bangalore University to offer life and health insurance to all students from 2025-26: Report

In a major step towards improving student welfare, Bangalore University has decided to provide both life and health insurance to all students studying on its Jnana Bharathi campus, The Hindu reported. Until now, compensation for such accidents has been paid from the university's own funds.

According to the report, the decision, taken during a recent syndicate meeting, will be implemented starting from the academic year 2025–26.

The Jnana Bharathi campus houses over 4,000 students across 54 departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. In addition to this initiative, the university’s syndicate has instructed that all students in its affiliated colleges be enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Suraksha Yojana, a central government-backed insurance scheme, the report added.

The publication also noted that many students at Bangalore University hail from rural backgrounds and economically weaker sections. The Jnana Bharathi campus is bisected by two major roads, one connecting Mysuru Road to Ullal and another from Nagarbhavi to Kengeri. These roads are often congested, and the frequency of traffic accidents in the area has led to student injuries in the past.

A tragic incident two years ago, in which a postgraduate student died in a bus accident, further highlighted the need for better safety nets.

Until now, compensation for such accidents has been paid from the university's own funds. With the new policy, insurance will cover such incidents, easing the financial burden on the university.

Mooted in 2017

The idea of providing health insurance isn’t new. Back in 2017, Bangalore University had decided to extend health insurance to its students and had even constituted an expert committee to determine premium structures. However, that plan never materialised.

In 2024–25, students were registered under the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, and cards were issued. But due to the scheme’s limited coverage, the university has now opted for additional life and health insurance to ensure better protection.

