Watch with Kannada numerals and Karnataka's iconic crest goes viral: 'Decolonize your mind'

A social media post by a Karnataka man showcasing a wristwatch featuring Kannada numerals and the iconic Gandaberunda crest has gone viral, sparking an online conversation around cultural pride, language representation, and decolonisation. The user shared a photo of himself wearing the uniquely designed watch on X.(X/ @Ellarakannada)

The user shared a photo of himself wearing the uniquely designed watch on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a message that read, “If you want to know how to ‘decolonize’ your mind and come out of the British era hangover, ask a Kannadiga how. These are Kannada numerals. No English is required for Kannadigas! Along with it, the emblem of Kannadigas, 'Gandabherunda', makes it more ethnic.”

Check out his post here:

The Gandaberunda, also known as Berunda, is a two-headed mythological bird from Hindu lore, symbolising immense power and resilience. It serves as the official emblem of the Karnataka state government and was historically used as the royal insignia of the Kingdom of Mysore.

The watch, featuring both regional numerals and the symbolic crest, struck a chord with Kannada-speaking users, many of whom praised the design and the cultural assertion it represented.

How did X users react?

“This is beautiful. I hope we get digital watches with Kannada numerals too,” one user commented. Another asked, “Are these available in North Karnataka?”

The post also prompted a user to ask Grok, an AI assistant on X, whether such symbolism truly contributes to decolonisation. Grok responded:

“Using Kannada numerals and symbols like the Gandaberunda on a watch can promote cultural identity and challenge colonial influences, a step toward decolonization. However, symbols alone are likely insufficient. True decolonization requires systemic changes, such as economic empowerment, land rights, and political representation for indigenous communities.”

While some users were drawn to the aesthetics, “Beautiful design. Adding it to my list,” one wrote, others saw it as part of a broader cultural revival movement that embraces local identity and languages in everyday life.

