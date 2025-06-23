Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy skies as IMD predicts rainy week with light to moderate showers

Bengaluru woke up on Monday to cloudy skies and a cool breeze, as light rain and thundershowers were reported in parts of the city. As per IMD data, Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the week. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this pattern is likely to continue throughout the week, prompting caution due to wind speeds and potential heavy rain in some districts in Karnataka.

Check out weather forecast here:

In Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, light to moderate rain accompanied by sustained winds of 40–50 kmph is expected until Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar conditions for surrounding districts such as Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, and Davangere.

From Monday to Tuesday, moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in parts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. Bengaluru and its neighbouring regions will continue to see light rain paired with gusty winds.

By Wednesday, the weather is expected to intensify. Heavy rain has been forecast at isolated locations in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, while several other districts, including Bengaluru, will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Thursday and Friday will bring further spells of heavy rain in parts of Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru, with Bengaluru and central Karnataka districts likely to experience consistent light to moderate rainfall and strong winds.

Saturday is expected to follow a similar pattern, with heavy rain in hilly districts and lighter showers continuing in Bengaluru and across southern interior Karnataka.

Residents are advised to carry rain protection, avoid water-logged roads, and stay updated with official alerts, especially those in regions prone to heavy downpours.

