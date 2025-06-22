Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Green signal for Bengaluru’s Skydeck: 500 cr tourism landmark to rise at Kommaghatta

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 03:57 PM IST

 The 250-meter observation tower, estimated at ₹500 crore, promises stunning city views and easy accessibility. 

Bengaluru’s long-awaited skydeck project, touted as a potential tourism game-changer, has finally cleared a major hurdle with the selection of a permanent site. After a prolonged hunt involving several revisions and rejections, authorities have zeroed in on a 30-acre plot in Kommaghatta, located behind the Kengeri Satellite Club and bordering NICE Road, reported The Times of India.

Bengaluru all set to get its own sky-deck project at Kommaghatta
Bengaluru all set to get its own sky-deck project at Kommaghatta

What is Bengaluru sky-deck project?

According to the report, the observation tower, planned to rise 250 metres into the sky, is envisioned as a signature structure in Bengaluru’s skyline. Estimated to cost 500 crore, the project promises a 360-degree view of the city and aims to become a top draw for tourists and locals alike.

The chosen site, owned by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), offers not only ample space but also scenic surroundings, with a nearby lake enhancing its appeal. It is also well-connected, a key factor that tipped the scales in its favour over other shortlisted locations.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSmile) has been tasked with executing the mega project. A BBMP official confirmed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently visited the site and instructed departments to begin the formal handover process.

Before settling on Kommaghatta, officials considered several locations, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Byappanahalli’s New Government Electric Factory land, KIADB property at Hemmigepura, and the Bangalore University campus at Jnanabharathi. However, each came with practical constraints ranging from statutory clearances to limited accessibility.

With the location now locked in, the skydeck project is set to enter a new phase of planning and development, a move that could place Bengaluru on the global map of urban tourism experiences.

