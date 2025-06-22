Bengaluru sees light showers and pleasant weather, rain likely to pick up later this week

The city experienced a mild and pleasant day on Saturday, marked by intermittent rain showers and moderate temperatures. According to a report in The Times of India, temperatures ranged between 20.3°C and 28.8°C, with light rainfall recorded at 0.27 mm during the day. As per IMD data, Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain throughout the week. (PTI)

Cloudy skies dominated most of the day, interspersed with brief sunny spells. The humidity level stood at 69%, while wind speeds reached up to 32 km/h, adding to the overall breezy and cool conditions. The UV index remained low at 2.4, making it favourable for outdoor activities in between showers.

Upcoming week's forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy to rainy weather over the next few days, with varying temperatures and rainfall patterns.

June 23 (Sunday): Partly cloudy skies with no rain forecast. Temperatures will range between 20.8°C and 25.8°C, making it the most suitable day of the week for outdoor activities.

June 24 (Monday): Slightly warmer day expected with temperatures ranging between 19.6°C and 29.4°C. Cloudy skies will persist, with lower humidity at 64%.

June 25 (Tuesday): Conditions will remain cloudy with temperatures between 20.5°C and 27.3°C. A slight chance of evening rain is expected.

June 26 (Wednesday): Rainfall is likely to increase, with precipitation expected to reach 1.77 mm. The temperature is forecast to vary between 19.5°C and 26.9°C.

June 27 (Thursday): A clear and sunny day is likely, with the mercury touching 29.4°C, and a low of 19.8°C.

June 28 (Friday): The week may end on a wet note, with an 84% chance of rain. Temperatures will range from 21.1°C to 28.1°C.

From the last one week, Karnataka has been seeing massive rains across the state.