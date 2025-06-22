Crack on Hosur flyover disrupts Bengaluru-bound traffic, triggers major jam

A structural fault on the Hosur flyover along the busy Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway caused a major traffic disruption on Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular movement toward Bengaluru and triggering long snarls in the area. Cracks developed on Tamil Nadu's Hosur flyover (Pic for representation)(X/@satheesh_kcp)

According to officials, the flyover near the Hosur Bus Stand developed a significant lateral shift of about half a foot, accompanied by a visible crack in its central section. The unexpected shift raised serious safety concerns, prompting immediate action from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read - Tejasvi Surya slams Bengaluru Metro over fare hike, demands release of fare fixation report

Following an emergency inspection by NHAI engineers and road safety teams, authorities decided to shut down the flyover entirely as a precautionary measure, diverting all vehicles to the adjacent service road.

The sudden closure led to intense traffic congestion, with Bengaluru-bound vehicles from Salem and Chennai via Krishnagiri forced to take the narrow service lane instead of the elevated corridor. As a result, traffic queues extended up to 3 km, causing significant delays for motorists and commuters.

Several passengers travelling toward Bengaluru reported being stuck in gridlocks for over an hour, with traffic moving at a crawl in and around Hosur.

While no injuries or accidents were reported, the incident has raised concerns over infrastructure safety on a key highway stretch that sees heavy commercial and passenger traffic every day.

Also Read - ‘Bangalore is slowly killing us’: Entrepreneur couple on moving out of city after 2 years

The National Highways Authority has launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the structural damage and assess whether there are any underlying issues with the flyover’s design or maintenance.

Authorities have not yet given a timeline for reopening the flyover but assured that traffic regulation measures will continue until the route is deemed safe for public use.

Motorists have been advised to plan alternate routes to avoid congestion near Hosur.

(With agency inputs)