Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru techie at 1 crore salary, resume not needed: Indian-origin founder's viral job post

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:15 AM IST

A viral post on X by an Indian-origin founder is making waves for offering a ₹1 crore salary to a tech lead.

An Indian-origin founder has gone viral on X for posting a bold and unconventional job offer. Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, is hiring a full-stack tech lead with a 1 crore CTC- and the role comes with no college degree or CV required.

Smallest AI founder Sudarshan Kamath has gone viral for his bold Bengaluru tech hire post.(Screengrab Instagram/@kamathsutra)
Smallest AI founder Sudarshan Kamath has gone viral for his bold Bengaluru tech hire post.(Screengrab Instagram/@kamathsutra)

The role is with Smallest AI, a startup that’s offering 60 lakh as fixed annual pay and an additional 40 lakh in company ownership benefits. The position requires immediate joining and is fully office-based, five days a week, with some flexibility.

“Hiring a cracked full-stack lead at Smallest AI,” the caption for the post reads.

Also Read: Indian-origin founder ditches traditional hiring as 40 LPA Bengaluru techie job goes viral: 'This is how we hire'

What makes the post stand out is its informal and direct approach. Applicants are told to send a short 100-word introduction about themselves, along with links to their best work.

The post also mentions that the ideal candidate should have at least 4-5 years of experience and strong hands-on skills in coding with Next JS, Python, and React JS.

"PS - Experience working with systems scaling systems from 0 to 100 will add a ton of bonus points" he adds.

Check out the viral post here: 

The viral post was shared today and has garnered more than 60,000 views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post: 

 

The post quickly gained attention online, with many praising its refreshing approach to hiring.

One of the users, @satvikkhare31, commented, “3.4 lacs per month is good money for a bachelor, but for someone who is married, it is fine, nothing extraordinary.”

Also Read: Bengaluru founder stunned as pilot recognises his startup during an unexpected in-flight chat: 'What a small world'

A second user, @thehungrybird_ with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “You said cracked! I'm in!”.

Another user, @BhushanRautFSE, commented, “It's a great opportunity, but I think at least hybrid should be there.”

This job post has sparked widespread interest not only for its 1 crore package but also for challenging traditional hiring norms.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Bengaluru techie at 1 crore salary, resume not needed: Indian-origin founder's viral job post
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On