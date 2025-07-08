Bengaluru techie at 1 crore salary, resume not needed: Indian-origin founder's viral job post

An Indian-origin founder has gone viral on X for posting a bold and unconventional job offer. Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, is hiring a full-stack tech lead with a ₹1 crore CTC- and the role comes with no college degree or CV required. Smallest AI founder Sudarshan Kamath has gone viral for his bold Bengaluru tech hire post.(Screengrab Instagram/@kamathsutra)

The role is with Smallest AI, a startup that’s offering ₹60 lakh as fixed annual pay and an additional ₹40 lakh in company ownership benefits. The position requires immediate joining and is fully office-based, five days a week, with some flexibility.

“Hiring a cracked full-stack lead at Smallest AI,” the caption for the post reads.

What makes the post stand out is its informal and direct approach. Applicants are told to send a short 100-word introduction about themselves, along with links to their best work.

The post also mentions that the ideal candidate should have at least 4-5 years of experience and strong hands-on skills in coding with Next JS, Python, and React JS.

"PS - Experience working with systems scaling systems from 0 to 100 will add a ton of bonus points" he adds.

One of the users, @satvikkhare31, commented, “3.4 lacs per month is good money for a bachelor, but for someone who is married, it is fine, nothing extraordinary.”

A second user, @thehungrybird_ with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “You said cracked! I'm in!”.

Another user, @BhushanRautFSE, commented, “It's a great opportunity, but I think at least hybrid should be there.”

This job post has sparked widespread interest not only for its ₹1 crore package but also for challenging traditional hiring norms.