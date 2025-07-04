Bengaluru Metro to suspend services between Indiranagar and Baiyappanahalli on Sunday. Check details

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a brief suspension of services on a section of the Purple Line this Sunday, July 6, to carry out scheduled maintenance. Normal operations on the full Purple Line are expected to resume from 8 am onwards.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

Metro trains will not operate between Indiranagar and Baiyappanahalli stations between 7 am and 8 am. This includes Swami Vivekananda Metro Station, which lies within the affected stretch.

Services on all other sections of Namma Metro, including Challaghatta to Indiranagar, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Madavara to Silk Institute, will run as per the regular Sunday schedule starting 7 am.

BMRCL has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Yellow line update

After years of waiting, Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line—connecting RV Road to Bommasandra—is finally expected to open in early August, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

The 19.15-km corridor promises to transform connectivity across the city’s southern belt, linking crucial hubs such as Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City. The new line will serve as a major boost for daily commuters traveling between residential and tech-heavy zones.

Delays in the project were primarily attributed to a shortage of train sets and the need for regulatory clearance of its driverless operations. The Yellow Line uses an automated system that requires Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certification before commercial services can begin.

Currently, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has only three trains designated for the Yellow Line. Once operational, these trains will stop at all 16 stations and are expected to run at 25-minute intervals initially, the Deccan Herald report added.

