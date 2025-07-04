DK Suresh says CM hopes 'still alive' for brother DK Shivakumar amid ongoing buzz

Even as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar publicly reaffirmed that Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister, his brother and Congress leader DK Suresh maintains there is still hope that Shivakumar will lead the state one day. DK Suresh, former MP from Bengaluru Rural, said that while the top post is not vacant.

“Hope and belief are what drive our lives. Without belief, life itself becomes difficult. I still have hope,” Suresh said according to the publication. “Shivakumar has toiled with great loyalty for the party. People from some regions placed their trust in him and supported Congress hoping he could get a chance to be CM.”

The comments came just a day after Shivakumar stood beside Siddaramaiah and echoed his claim of completing a full term. When asked about this, Suresh downplayed any contradiction, saying Shivakumar had always maintained that stance.

“He has been saying that from the beginning and continues to say so now. Even earlier, he said that as a disciplined soldier he is committed to the party brass’ decisions,” he explained.

When asked whether the deputy CM’s efforts would eventually be recognised by the Congress leadership, Suresh expressed confidence, “Definitely, some day he will be rewarded. It must happen. Whether he becomes CM or not is not for me to decide, I’m too small a person for that. That’s a decision for our seniors.”

He also dismissed any notion that Shivakumar’s statements endorsing Siddaramaiah were made out of disappointment or helplessness.

“It is not helplessness but respect for the party,” he said. “When one holds a responsible position in the party, one must honour the organisation. Shivakumar has done just that. As state party president, it is his duty to ensure party discipline and follow the high command’s decisions. He has clearly expressed this.”

Suresh also weighed in on recent remarks by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who said he would be in the race for the CM’s chair in 2028.

“To become an MLA, MP, minister, or CM, it must be written in one’s fate,” he said. “It is God’s will and people’s blessing. Who knows what is written in their fate?”

