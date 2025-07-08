Karnataka woman, 55, beaten to death in 3-hour 'exorcism' ritual led by her son: Report

A 55-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district died after being brutally assaulted during an ‘exorcism’ carried out by her son and two others, NDTV reported. The incident, which unfolded on Monday night, has led to a murder case being registered against three individuals.

The victim, identified as Geetamma, was allegedly believed to be possessed by an evil spirit. Her son, Sanjay, sought the help of a woman named Asha, who claimed she could perform a ritual to rid his mother of the supposed possession. Asha and her husband, Santosh, came to Geetamma’s home and began the ritual, which soon turned violent, the report added.

Disturbing video footage, now circulating online, shows Geetamma sitting in a semi-conscious state with her hair dishevelled as Asha rotates a lemon around her head. In the name of the ritual, Asha then strikes her on the head with the lemon, splits it, and rubs the halves aggressively into the woman’s scalp.

The situation escalated when Asha grabs Geetamma by the hair, slaps her repeatedly, and then uses a stick to continue the assault. Despite the victim’s visible attempts to shield herself, the beating continues.

Reports indicate that the "ritual" began around 9.30 pm and continued for over three hours. By the end of the night, Geetamma succumbed to her injuries caused by the relentless beating. Police have since arrested Sanjay, Asha, and Santosh and charged them with murder.

