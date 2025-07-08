Bengaluru techie shares unfiltered WFH struggles: ‘Stable WiFi, unstable mental health’

A Reddit post shared by a Bengaluru-based techie has struck a chord with users, offering a brutally honest and somewhat humorous account of his struggles with remote work life in India’s tech capital. The post, titled “WFH in Bangalore: WiFi stable, but my mental health isn’t”, was shared by user @Adventurous_Cod_432 and has since triggered a flurry of reactions and empathy online. A Reddit post detailed a Bengaluru techie’s WFH burnout.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The dream vs the reality

“Moved here dreaming of cafe coding. Now I’m working from bed, with my laptop as a hot water bag. Power cuts, noisy neighbours, Zoom fatigue,” the techie wrote, highlighting how his expectations of Bengaluru's vibrant startup culture met with a much different reality. The narrative continued with an amusing anecdote: “Tried a co-working space, paid ₹9k to hear 10 strangers pitch to VCs.”

He summed up the mental toll of his daily routine with a striking line: “Every day I write code, forget it by evening, and stare into the void during standup. Tech life? More like slow wifi & existential dread.”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post resonated with many users who have had similar experiences. One user commented, “This is painfully accurate. I used to think it was just me who felt this way working remotely here.” Another wrote, “You just described my last six months in city. Add traffic noise and bad coffee, and it's spot on.”

A third said, “Tried a new co-working space every week. Somehow they all managed to be worse than my home setup.”

Others found humour in the shared misery. “WFH in Bengaluru is a genre of suffering,” one quipped. “I too stare into the void. Sometimes the void stares back,” another joked, referencing the techie’s dramatic sign-off.

A user also remarked, “It’s always either power cut or internet drop. Never both. That would be too merciful.”