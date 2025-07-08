What could actually fix Bengaluru? Residents debate wild solutions for city's chaos

Bengaluru’s urban chaos, chronic traffic, vanishing buses, ghost skywalks and waterlogged underpasses, was put under the microscope once again, this time by residents themselves in a viral Reddit thread. The Reddit post sparked a debate about attitudes toward migration among other issues.(PTI)

But unlike angry rants or unrealistic fantasies, the thread took a sharp and refreshingly grounded look at what exactly could fix the city’s many problems.

The original post struck a chord by asking just one question, “If you had the power to fix just one thing in namma ooru, what would it be?” The user was quick to clarify: no utopian dreams of turning Bengaluru into Singapore, just one realistic change that would make life easier.

Among the biting observations: auto drivers acting like they’re running a ride-hailing empire, BMTC buses disappearing exactly when you need them, underpasses turning into swimming pools during rains, and skywalks that seem to serve more ghosts than pedestrians.

“Garbage piles grow faster than metro lines,” one user noted wryly, while another took aim at the government’s decision to ban bike taxis due to “no regulations,” asking, “Yen guru, namge easy option sigbarda?” (Why, boss, can’t we get an easy option?)

How did Redditors react?

The response sparked a debate about attitudes toward migration, with one user quipping, “Imagine making a migration law, saying that only people who have stayed in Bangalore for 10 years min can get permanent residence. Now stop imagining.”

One Redditor said the biggest fix would be a mindset shift, “People who settle here adopting a ‘this is my home’ mentality, that alone changes a lot.” Another pointed out the flip side, “The problem is when people say ‘I’ll live how I want’ without respecting the city’s culture or limits.”

Others focused on infrastructure. The metro construction came up multiple times as both a cause of current traffic pain and a hope for the future. “I just want the metro done. 90% of traffic issues are because some road is always dug up,” one person wrote. Another emphasized the need for better pedestrian infrastructure, “Better footpaths aren’t a luxury. If walking feels like a battle, the city’s already failing.”

Despite the sarcasm, there was also a thread of hope running through the discussion. The original poster invited people to share examples of areas doing things right,“Swalpa hope beku!” (We need a little hope!), and the responses proved that Bengalureans are still invested in making their city better, one idea at a time.

