Bengaluru Metro: Commuters can now buy tickets on these nine popular apps. Check details

In a move to enhance digital accessibility for commuters, The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is the operator of Namma Metro, has launched QR-based metro ticketing through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The initiative allows passengers to book tickets across a wider range of popular travel and mobility apps. Bengaluru Metro introduces digital ticketing via ONDC for enhanced commuter experience. (Picture for representational purposes only)

Now, in addition to existing platforms like the Namma Metro app, Paytm, and BMRCL’s WhatsApp chatbot (8105556677), metro tickets can also be purchased through nine new apps. These include EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), Namma Yatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, Tummoc, and Yatri–City Travel Guide, the BMRCL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Managing Director of the corporation, IAS officer Sri Maheshwar Rao, emphasized that this rollout marks a significant leap toward seamless multimodal travel. “This expansion of digital ticketing options is part of our broader effort to integrate first-, middle-, and last-mile connectivity within a single ecosystem. With auto-rickshaw and cab services already available on the ONDC Network since 2023, the inclusion of metro ticketing completes a vital piece of the multimodal travel system,” he said.

Rao added that the expansion supports BMRCL’s larger vision of building a smart, interconnected urban transport network. "Commuters can now plan and book their entire journey , right from doorstep to destination, using just one mobile app, streamlining both time and effort. For BMRCL, this is a strategic step towards a more open, inclusive, and technology-forward future for urban mobility. By adopting open network standards, BMRCL is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also fostering an inclusive and frictionless digital transit experience for Bengaluru’s growing urban population," he said, as per the statement.

With this integration, commuters can now enjoy a more streamlined and user-friendly journey, planning, booking, and commuting all from a single digital platform.