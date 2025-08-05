Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for August 5: Key routes near Rajghat, Ring Road affected from 8 am

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions along key routes in Central Delhi, including Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat, due to exigencies on Tuesday morning. It advised commuters to avoid these routes and go for alternative roads.(HT photo)

As per the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place in several areas, including W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg between 8 am and 10.30 am on August 5.

“On 05.08.2025, due to exigencies, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on both the carriageways and service roads around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg,” a Delhi Traffic Police statement said.

The advisory also said that no parking facility will be allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to I.P. Flyover, including IP Marg (both the carriageways) on Tuesday.

Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it added. It further advised commuters to avoid these routes and go for alternative roads.

The police urged motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

Earlier, a traffic advisory was issued amid the repair work of Sarita Vihar Flyover (Badarpur to Ashram), due to which half of the carriageway is expected to remain closed from 25 July to 8 August. However, the other half will remain operational for partial traffic flow.

In July, during the Kanwar Yatra, a detailed advisory was issued announcing the closure of several key stretches of the national capital to handle the pilgrim rush.

Meanwhile, in a separate initiative, the Delhi Traffic police has relaunched the Traffic Prahari app, a platform that allows citizens to report traffic rule violations and receive cash rewards for valid reports.

Under this app, users can upload a photograph or video of the violation along with a clear timestamp and GPS location. This initiative aims to enforce traffic laws and increase road safety.