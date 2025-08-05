DEVI bus rams into parked vehicles in Delhi, kills one

New Delhi The incident took place at 9.30am on Vikas Marg in east Delhi’s Shakarpur. (HT Photo)

A Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) bus rammed into at least four parked vehicles on Vikas Marg in east Delhi’s Shakarpur around 9.30am on Monday, killing an autorickshaw driver, police said. The incident led to a pile-up, causing three moving cars to ram one another, police said, adding that there was no further injury or fatality.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Mohammad Heen from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was seated in his vehicle when the incident took place.

“Information was received from Hedgewar Hospital regarding a patient who was dead at the time of the admission with a history of road accident at Vikas Marg. We registered a case and arrested the bus driver, Narender, 27,” additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Vinit Kumar said.

The bus driver, Narender, was caught by passersby and locals, and handed over to the police. An FIR was filed against the driver under sections of rash and negligent driving causing death, a senior police officer said.

Police said the DEVI bus was heading towards Jheel Khureji from New Delhi and carrying passengers when the mishap took place. All passengers of the bus escaped unhurt. Although the exact reason for the accident was being probed, the police suspected that the driver of the bus may have dozed off or lost control over the vehicle.

“A mechanical inspection of the bus will also be carried out by experts to ascertain if there was any mechanical fault that caused the mishap. Further investigation is on,” the senior officer cited above said.

Calls and messages to DTC officials for a comment on the accident remained unanswered.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police data, at least 688 people were killed in 665 fatal road crashes reported between January 1 and June 30 this year, in around 2,680 road accidents. As many as five people were killed in as many fatal road crashes involving DTC buses, the traffic police data shows.