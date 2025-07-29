Report traffic violations in Delhi and win up to 50000 monthly with this app

Delhi residents now have a new way to help curb traffic violations and earn money at the same time. The Delhi Traffic Police has relaunched the Traffic Prahari app, a platform that allows citizens to report traffic rule breakers and receive cash rewards for valid reports. This initiative aims to increase road safety by involving the public directly in monitoring and enforcing traffic laws. Here’s how to report traffic violations in Delhi via the Traffic Prahari app and win up to Rs. 50,000 every month.(HT Photo)

Since its relaunch on September 1, 2024, the Traffic Prahari app has seen active participation from people across the city. Many users have formed groups on social media platforms like WhatsApp to coordinate their efforts, dividing the city into zones to cover more ground. Some have turned this into a steady source of income, particularly among those who are unemployed, by regularly reporting violations and earning monthly prizes.

Also read: Netflix quietly used AI for scenes in its new show: Here’s why it could change what you see on screen

How to Use the App

Anyone with an Android phone or iPhone can access the Traffic Prahari app by downloading it from the Google Play Store or App Store. After registration using a mobile number and OTP, users can upload photographs or videos of violations. The content must clearly show the timestamp and GPS location for the complaint to be considered.

Each submission is reviewed by the Delhi Traffic Police team. Once verified, a challan is sent to the offender. The department ensures all reports undergo careful scrutiny to prevent misuse or false claims.

Also read: Gaming mouse maker infected users with malware for weeks, then quietly replaced files without warning

Monthly Rewards for Top Contributors

To keep participants motivated, the Delhi Traffic Police offers a structured cash reward system. Each month, the most active and accurate contributor receives Rs. 50,000. The following contributors receive Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively. This reward structure aims to create a sense of civic responsibility while also providing a practical financial incentive.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

The Traffic Prahari app builds on earlier efforts like the 2015 Traffic Sentinel Scheme but leverages new technology for a broader reach and better results. Delhi Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), SK Singh, highlights that public involvement adds an important layer to traffic enforcement. The city’s leadership, including Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, has endorsed the app, viewing it as a positive step for road safety and civic participation.

In a city where traffic violations have long posed challenges, the Traffic Prahari app turns everyday smartphones into tools for improving road behaviour and offers citizens a chance to contribute while earning rewards.