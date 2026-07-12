Jude Bellingham's England equaliser sparks fresh World Cup controversy after alleged cable contact

However, clips of the incident are going viral on social media, showing that the ball hit the wire and changed its trajectory.

By rule, play should be stopped if the ball touches an outside object, such as an overhead cable, with play restarting through a dropped ball. However, on this occasion, the match continued without interruption, and Bellingham's goal stood.

Another VAR controversy has emerged at the FIFA World Cup , this time during the quarterfinal between England and Norway. The incident occurred late in the first half when a goal kick appeared to brush a cable suspended above the field, moments before Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser. Replays were inconclusive, and there was no clear indication that the ball had made contact with the cable. The VAR also did not provide a definitive angle to settle the debate.

It also remains unclear whether video assistant referee Jerome Brisard reviewed the incident before the goal was allowed. Brisard had also served as the VAR official during Argentina's controversial 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Egypt, a match that sparked strong protests from the Egyptian camp, which claimed several officiating decisions unfairly favoured the defending champions. The latest incident is likely to add further scrutiny to VAR decisions at this World Cup.

The incident took place deep into first-half stoppage time. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a goal kick to restart play, but the ball appeared to change direction in mid-air, suggesting it may have brushed one of the cables supporting the robotic camera system above the pitch. England quickly regained possession as Anthony Gordon collected the loose ball on the left flank before finding Jude Bellingham in the centre. Bellingham kept his composure and beat Nyland with a low finish into the far corner to make it 1-1 before the break.

Norway vs England Updates FIFA World Cup

Nyland immediately reacted in frustration, slapping the turf before protesting to referee Clement Turpin. Erling Haaland also voiced his displeasure, while Norway coach Stale Solbakken confronted the officials as the players headed down the tunnel for half-time, believing the play should have been stopped before England's equaliser.

The Argentina-Egypt game saw an Egypt goal taken off the scoreboard in the 58th minute after a VAR review determined that Marwan Attia had fouled Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez.