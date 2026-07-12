Scaloni comes clean on FIFA favoritism allegations ahead of Argentina vs Switzerland match: ‘To stage a rebellion’
FIFA favouritism claims intensified after Argentina staged a dramatic two-goal comeback to defeat Egypt in the Round of 16.
Argentina will take on Switzerland in the final World Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening. The defending champions narrowly avoided a shock exit with a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16,
That match also sparked a storm on social media as accusations and claims surfaced alleging that FIFA was rigging the tournament in favour of Argentina.
However, the Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni has set the record straight on the allegations of favoritism.
Scaloni embraces outside noise
“The thing is, we might have a lot more people who don’t want us to win because we won the last one, and well, we take that into account,” Scaloni said in the pre-match press conference.
However, the 48-year-old coach emphasized that such narratives and outside noise only strengthen the team's mentality, using the criticism as extra motivation in their pursuit of the World Cup title.
“And yeah, it gets to the players. We use the criticisms or comments that are made to reveal ourselves. To stage a rebellion and have the players play even better,” Scaloni said.
He also reflected on the past, saying there has always been outside noise surrounding Argentina whenever the team performs well.
“Argentina has always been talked about, and that's because we've always been the ones to liven up these tournaments, and maybe it's because we come from winning the last cup,” the Argentine boss explained.
Rejected favoritism claims earlier
It was not the first time Scaloni had pushed back against the claims circulating online. Earlier in the tournament, during the pre-match press conference before Argentina's clash against Cape Verde, he addressed the issue directly.
Also read: 'Lionel Messi will take penalties if he wants': Scaloni brushes aside criticism despite recent struggles from the spot
“You shouldn't give it (allegations) any importance. These days, anyone can post something that might be completely unfounded, and it grows into something huge. We don't echo that,” Scaloni said.
Disallowed goal draws backlash
The accusations of FIFA favouring Argentina intensified after the defending champions pulled off a dramatic late two-goal comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16.
The controversy centered on an Egyptian goal that was ruled out around the 60th minute. Mohamed Salah's side had broken through on the counterattack and found the net past Emiliano Martínez.
Also read: Why is FBI investigating Argentine Football Association's finances? Report flags $57 million alleged 'fraud'
However, following a VAR review, officials determined that Lisandro Martínez, who had initially lost possession in Argentina's attacking third, had been stepped over and fouled by the Egyptian attacker in the buildup, leading to the goal being disallowed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More