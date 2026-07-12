Scaloni comes clean on FIFA favoritism allegations ahead of Argentina vs Switzerland match: ‘To stage a rebellion’

Argentina will take on Switzerland in the final World Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening. The defending champions narrowly avoided a shock exit with a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Scaloni has set the record straight on the allegations of favoritism. (Getty Images via AFP)

That match also sparked a storm on social media as accusations and claims surfaced alleging that FIFA was rigging the tournament in favour of Argentina.

However, the Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni has set the record straight on the allegations of favoritism.

Scaloni embraces outside noise “The thing is, we might have a lot more people who don’t want us to win because we won the last one, and well, we take that into account,” Scaloni said in the pre-match press conference.

However, the 48-year-old coach emphasized that such narratives and outside noise only strengthen the team's mentality, using the criticism as extra motivation in their pursuit of the World Cup title.

“And yeah, it gets to the players. We use the criticisms or comments that are made to reveal ourselves. To stage a rebellion and have the players play even better,” Scaloni said.