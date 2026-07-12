'My heart was in heaven': Jayden Adams' heartbreaking tribute to grandmother resurfaces after South African star's death

Speaking about that painful experience, Adams said, “My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with her.”

Just days before news of his death emerged, Adams spoke openly about one of the hardest moments of his life. His grandmother died a day before South Africa’s match against the Czech Republic , yet he still took the field for his country.

At the same time, speculation about how he died has spread across social media. However, authorities have not confirmed any cause of death, and police have said their investigation is still ongoing. No official statement has linked his death to suicide, food poisoning, or any other claim circulating online.

The football world is mourning South African midfielder Jayden Adams after his death at the age of 25. The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player passed away only weeks after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As tributes continue to pour in, many fans have been revisiting an emotional interview Adams gave after the death of his grandmother.

He also explained how important his grandmother was in his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

“She’s the reason I’m here… Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her,” Adams said.

Those words have now taken on an even deeper meaning for many supporters. Fans across social media have shared the condolences while remembering the midfielder’s dedication to both his family and his country. Despite dealing with personal grief, Adams chose to play for South Africa and started the match the day after his grandmother’s death.

Also Read: Jayden Adams death: What happened after South African soccer star returned home from the World Cup? 5 things to know

Jayden Adams death probe continues amid rumours While tributes continue, questions about Adams’ death remain unanswered. South African police confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man found at a residence in Schotschekloof, Cape Town, are under investigation.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, urged the public not to speculate while authorities carry out their work.

He said, “The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion.”

Several social media posts have claimed that Adams died by suicide, while others suggested food poisoning or personal struggles. However, none of those claims have been confirmed by police or any official source.

Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) also paid tribute to the midfielder, calling his passing an “immeasurable loss” for his family, teammates, clubs and the country.

Meanwhile, Adams’ girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, shared an emotional message remembering his determination and hard work. Her tribute reflected the deep impact the young footballer had on those closest to him.

For now, the focus remains on remembering Adams’ life and career while authorities continue their investigation into his death.