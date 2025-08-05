Transport strike leaves Bengaluru commuters stranded. Here's what they said: Report

Bengaluru residents were in a fix as transport workers from all four state road transport corporations, namely, KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, began a state wide strike today to press for their various demands. In response, security was heightened and more police personnel were stationed near bus stands in Bengaluru. Transport strike in Bengaluru, Karnataka: Unions demand overdue salaries and wage revisions, despite a court stay on the strike.

Here is what commuters in Bengaluru said

“We are here for the last one hour... We still don't know whether the bus will even come or not... It has caused a lot of inconvenience because it has not been planned well. No other options have been given for all the passengers who had booked tickets well in advance. Even the officials here are clueless...” said a passenger, to news agency ANI.

"We have our reservations already... No official here is properly responding... They are not even telling us if our bus has been cancelled. We have no clarity... My journey is very essential. I have to go. I cannot even look for a flight or train at the last moment. Even the private buses are all full. I am totally held up, unable to do anything. It's a mess here..." another commuter told the agency.

Private buses stepped in to fill the gap, thus providing relief for stranded travelers. Samir Pasha, a private bus driver spoke on the matter and said, “We have been given permission to ply our buses on the routes of state transport buses. Ticket prices have also been set. We cannot charge more than the government bus tickets. Two more buses that will be sent to Hassan are coming.”

Why is there a transport strike in Bengaluru today?

Transport unions are demanding the release of 38 months’ pending salary arrears and a wage revision that was effective from January 1, 2024. The protest follows failed talks between workers' unions and the Karnataka government.

Despite an interim stay on the strike issued by the Karnataka High Court, the unions chose to proceed with their protest.

(With inputs from ANI)