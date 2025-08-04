Peacock deaths in Karnataka spark wildlife probe, minister cites pattern of poisoning

Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered a swift investigation into the death of nearly 20 peacocks in a farmland near Midigesi village in Madhugiri taluk, located in Tumakuru district. The state government has taken serious note of the incident, coming just weeks after a string of wildlife poisoning cases involving monkeys and even a tigress with her cubs. Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre.

Reacting to the reports of the unnatural deaths of the national bird, the minister instructed the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) to head an inquiry and submit a detailed report within five days. Preliminary reports in the media have suggested that the birds may have died due to pesticide poisoning.

In a communication to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Khandre asked officials to probe two key questions that are, Was the pesticide deliberately used to kill the peacocks? Or did the birds die after feeding on pesticide-laced crops?

“We lost our national animal, a tiger and four cubs, to poisoning just one-and-a-half months ago in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. Then, monkeys were found killed and dumped near Bandipur. And now, 19 peacocks lie dead. This is deeply distressing,” Khandre said.

He added that the government is treating the incident with utmost seriousness and assured that action will be taken according to the law once the investigation is complete.

The minister further directed that every wildlife death involving species listed under Schedules 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act must be treated with urgency. “All such incidents must be audited and reported immediately to my office,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ecologists and environmental activists are demanding strict laws to curb such unnatural wildlife deaths.