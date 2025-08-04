BJP was never silent on Prajwal Revanna, law must take its course: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday dismissed allegations that the BJP had maintained silence on the conviction of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case, asserting that the party has consistently stood for legal accountability, regardless of political affiliations. Union minister Pralhad Joshi. (PTI)

Responding to claims made by Congress leaders that the BJP was avoiding comment due to its alliance with the JD(S), Joshi told reporters, “Where have we kept silent? And why should we? I have already spoken on this. If someone commits a crime, action must be taken, that’s the BJP’s clear position.”

Joshi stressed that India’s legal system is functioning independently and that court decisions must be respected. “The court has examined the case and delivered its verdict. Whoever commits a crime must face the consequences. That applies to everyone,” he said.

The minister’s remarks come a day after a Bengaluru court sentenced Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of a 48-year-old domestic worker employed at his family’s farmhouse in Hassan. The court also imposed a fine of ₹11.50 lakh, directing ₹11.25 lakh of it to be paid to the survivor. Revanna has been convicted in one of four cases filed against him, with three others still pending.

Joshi also took a swipe at the Congress party, accusing it of political hypocrisy. “Are there not people who committed heinous crimes and were part of the Congress? Yasin Malik was once associated with a former Prime Minister. There are many such examples, I don’t want to name more,” he said.

With JD(S) leader and Prajwal’s uncle HD Kumaraswamy currently serving as a Union Minister in the Modi-led cabinet, the BJP has faced criticism over its ties with the regional party. However, Joshi reiterated that alliances do not interfere with the BJP’s stance on law and justice.

Addressing questions about Rahul Gandhi’s planned protest in Bengaluru on August 5, Joshi questioned its purpose. “What is the agitation for? Every time Congress loses an election, they blame the EVMs or the Election Commission. But when they win, there’s no issue,” he said.

