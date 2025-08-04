‘Justice came, but the fear remains,’ says kin of Prajwal Revanna’s victim: Report

Even after the conviction of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case, the family of the survivor says the emotional toll of the trial may never fully fade. Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman’s son-in-law said the legal victory came against the odds — and under the shadow of fear. Prajwal Revanna(Reuters)

Speaking to the publication, he said, “After the traumatic cross-examinations, despite assurances from the police, we never believed justice would be served, not with the kind of political power Prajwal Revanna’s family holds." He further said, “We’ve got justice, yes. But the trauma and fear will continue to haunt us.”

Broke down many times during questioning: Victim's son-in-law

The survivor, a 48-year-old domestic worker who was employed at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family in Hassan, gave her testimony despite immense pressure and repeated emotional breakdowns during cross-examination. “She broke down multiple times during the questioning,” her son-in-law recalled. “But she stood her ground and gave a clear statement before the court.”

While the family welcomed the court’s decision, they said the journey was long, painful, and marked by moments of despair. “We were up against someone powerful. And while the court has spoken, the psychological scars, especially for my mother-in-law, will take a long time to heal,” he said.

The 34-year-old politician, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of former minister H D Revanna, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday by a special court in Bengaluru. The verdict relates to one of four sexual assault cases registered against him this year. Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31, 2024 after he returned from Germany, days after he faced allegations of rape and sexual assault on his house help and other women.