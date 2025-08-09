Teenage boy killed by uncle in Bengaluru over money for online games: Report

In Kumbarahalli, located in the northwestern region of Bengaluru, a tragic event unfolded when a teenage boy, 15-year-old Amogh, lost his life in an alleged attack by his maternal uncle - mother's brother. The suspect, has been identified as Nagaprasad, who turned himself in at the Soladevanahalli police station three days after the incident. The accused worked as a security guard in Bengaluru.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

READ | Bengaluru class 7 boy dies by suicide; Police probe possible ‘Death Note’ connection: Report

Amogh, who had left school and was said to be heavily engrossed in an online game, had been persistently asking his uncle for funds to keep playing. Police reports indicated that Nagaprasad frequently gave in to his nephew’s requests, but Amogh’s mounting demands were beginning to worry him. Things took a shocking turn on August 4th, at dawn — around 5 am — while Amogh was asleep, when Nagaprasad is accused of using a kitchen knife to fatally wound the boy before fleeing, The Hindu reported.

Following the crime, Nagaprasad wandered through local villages, reportedly contemplating suicide. Ultimately, he decided against it and walked into the police station on Thursday to confess. After recording his statement, officers accompanied him to the location and recovered Amogh’s body, which by then had begun to decompose. The remains were sent for forensic examination, the report said.

Authorities investigating the case stated that the tension reached its peak when Amogh demanded money once again, despite Nagaprasad’s protests that he couldn’t provide it. The boy's persistence and emotional outbursts apparently led the suspect to commit the crime, the report stated.

READ | Fans angered by sudden demolition of Kannada icon Dr Vishnuvardhan's resting place in Bengaluru: Report

On the basis of Nagaprasad’s admission, police recovered the weapon believed to be used in the act, and charged him with murder. A Bengaluru court has since placed him in judicial custody.

Nagaprasad, employed as a security guard, had been residing with Amogh in Kumbarahalli near Soladevanahalli. The family’s roots trace back to Gubbi, in the Tumakuru district.