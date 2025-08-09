PM Modi in Bengaluru tomorrow: Full agenda unveiled, traffic restrictions announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday (August 10), where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several developmental projects. Traffic restrictions across several key routes on August 10 between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.(PMO)

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 11 am.

Thereafter, he will flag off the Yellow line of the Bangalore Metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to the Electronic City Metro Station.

What's on PM Modi's agenda

At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru, where he will also address a public function.

Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow in Bengaluru

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations worth around ₹7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations.

The Vande Bharat Express trains, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi, includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

PM Modi in Karnataka: Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across several key routes on August 10 between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, anticipating heavy crowds and VIP movement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Routes to be avoided in Bengaluru tomorrow

Motorists are advised to avoid Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and Hosur Road, and the stretch from Hosur to Bengaluru city during this time.

Restrictions will also be enforced on roads in Electronic City Phase 1, including Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road, the advisory said.

Alternative routes