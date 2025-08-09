PM Modi praises 'phenomenal' participation in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.(DPR PMO)

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, “Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com”

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag."

Ahead of Independence Day, girl students in Udhampur on Friday prepared several national flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Mubina Kausar, a student participating in the activity, said, "We are making the national flag. Independence Day is coming up, and we are very happy about it. Our teacher guided us to make the flags on our own. We will feel very proud when we wave our national flag, which we will prepare ourselves. There is a lot of happiness on Independence Day. This is our freedom day. This is the day we have become free. We are a batch of 35 girls. We have come here for tailoring."

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year around, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added.