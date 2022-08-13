Home / India News / 'Har Ghar Tiranga': PM Modi's mother distributes Tricolour to children | See pics

Updated on Aug 13, 2022 05:15 PM IST
  • Under the campaign, which will run till August 15, the central government has urged people to hoist or display the Tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar residence.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Saturday distributed the national flag to children in her neighbourhood as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicked off. She also hoisted the Tricolour at her residence to support the campaign, which PM Modi announced to mark the 75 years of India's independence and celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Photos of the same were shared by news agency ANI, in which Heeraben can be seen surrounded with children, holding a flag.

Under the campaign, which will run till August 15, the central government has urged people to hoist or display the Tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence.

A citizen, a private organisation or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. The government has also amended the Flag Code of India to allow the Tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings without any time restrictions.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

(With agency inputs)

