‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to begin in Haryana from August 11

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad said the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign will be organised across the state from August 11 to 15. Each day of the campaign will be anchored by a department, which will organise a "Tiranga yatra".

Ministers and other public representatives from the state government will participate in this initiative, the CS said while presiding over a meeting with all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police via video conferencing on Friday. On August 15, programmes will be organised at “Amrit Sarovars”, where the national flag will be hoisted, saplings will be planted and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation will be broadcasted, Prasad added.

Additionally, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign will be launched in mission mode and 51 lakh saplings will be planted on August 16, the CS said.