Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat to be launched by PM Modi on Aug 10. Check fares, timings, schedule: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a new Vande Bharat Express route between Bengaluru and Belagavi on Sunday, August 10. This launch is expected to significantly improve train travel between Karnataka's capital and the northern region of the state. A new Vande Bharat service will be started between Bengaluru and Belagavi to make travel easier between north and south parts of the state. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times/For representation only)(Hindustan Times)

Here's everything you need to know about the new service: the fares, timings, schedule and more.

Timings

Managed by the South Western Railway (SWR), the train is scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 2:20 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 10:40 pm. On its return journey, it will depart Belagavi at 5:20 am and reach Bengaluru by 1:50 pm.

Before daily services begin, Prime Minister Modi will formally launch the inaugural special train (numbered 06575) from the KSR Bengaluru station at 11:15 am on Sunday.

Weekly schedule

The high-speed rail service will officially commence its regular runs a day later, on Monday, August 11, operating six days a week, with no service on Wednesdays, The Times of India reported.

Fares

The fare from Bengaluru to Belagavi is set at ₹2,905 in the executive chair car when catering services are included, or ₹2,535 without food. Those opting for the regular AC chair car will have to pay ₹1,575 with meals and ₹1,264 without meals. These prices include all applicable taxes for the 611-kilometre journey.

Apart from the Vande Bharat Express, The Prime Minister is also set to launch the much anticipated and long overdue Yellow Line of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru the same day. The stretch covers a distance of 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, and has 16 stations.