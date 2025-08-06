PM Modi to launch new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Belagavi. Full details

In a major step toward improving rail connectivity between North Karnataka and the state capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the extended Belagavi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, August 10. The launch of the Vande Bharat Express will coincide with the inauguration of the much-awaited Yellow Line metro in Bengaluru the same day. Vande Bharat Express is set to between Bengaluru and Belagavi. (Hindustan Times)

Timings of Vande Bharat Express

The extended semi-high-speed train is set to depart from Belagavi at 5:20 a.m., arriving in Bengaluru by 1:50 p.m. On the return leg, it will leave Bengaluru at 2:20 p.m. and reach Belagavi by 10:40 p.m. While a final timetable is awaited, officials expect the train to operate six days a week.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Members of Parliament Jagadish Shettar and Eranna Kadadi, thanked the Prime Minister for the extension. They noted that formal representations had been made to the Centre months ago, highlighting the strategic need for better north-south connectivity within Karnataka.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said he had been pursuing the demand since assuming office. “I followed it up with the Railway Minister, and the proposal was cleared in principle. But the delay happened due to coach availability. When I met the Prime Minister, I again requested the extension. He assured me action would be taken, and now officials have confirmed the service,” Shettar told reporters in New Delhi.

The extension of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Belagavi and Bengaluru while offering better comfort and reliability.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will be present in Bengaluru on the same day to launch the city’s long-delayed Yellow Line metro, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronics City.