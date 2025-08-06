Indigo begins work on major aircraft maintenance hub at Bengaluru airport: Report

IndiGo Airlines has broken ground on a sprawling new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), signaling a major step forward in the airline’s expansion plans. IndiGo Airlines has begun construction on a massive MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.(HT Photo)

Spread across 31 acres of land provided by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the upcoming facility is set to be one of the largest MRO centres in India once it becomes fully operational in early 2028. It will greatly enhance IndiGo’s ability to maintain its rapidly growing fleet, which currently stands at over 400 aircraft, news agency ANI reported.

This new site is poised to triple the capacity of the airline’s existing MRO operations in Delhi and Bengaluru combined. It will accommodate up to 12 bays for simultaneous maintenance of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft — crucial for IndiGo’s long-term operational efficiency and fleet readiness, the report said.

The Bengaluru facility is seen as a strategic investment aimed at increasing aircraft availability, improving turnaround times, lowering maintenance costs, and contributing to India’s larger goal of creating a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem. It also expects to generate employment for more than a thousand professionals across engineering, technical, and other support roles.

Construction began just two months after IndiGo signed a land agreement with BIAL in May 2025.

“We are very excited as we commence the project to build this grand MRO facility in Bengaluru. This also strengthens our operational presence in Bengaluru, which is one of our largest bases with over 200 daily flights,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

In addition to boosting IndiGo’s operational capacity, the development of the MRO centre is expected to play a key role in strengthening Karnataka’s broader aerospace and defence sector.

(With inputs from ANI)