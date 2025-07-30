Bengaluru Airport reports highest bird strikes in south India with 343 cases: Report

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen the highest number of bird strike incidents among airports in southern India in the past five and a half years, totaling 343 events, The Times of India reported. Bird strikes at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport: While no major accidents have occurred, increased flight traffic and local development are contributing factors to the incidents.(PTI)

Nationally, it stands third, following Delhi with 695 and Mumbai with 407 reported cases during the same period. Bird strikes, which happen when aircraft collide with birds — primarily during take-offs and landings — can result in significant damage to planes and are a persistent safety concern for air travel.

Figures from the union civil aviation ministry highlight that between 2020 and June 2025, there were approximately 2,800 such occurrences nationwide. These incidents dropped noticeably during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, as flight operations slowed, but have increased steadily with the resurgence of air travel, the report stated. On average, Bengaluru reported 85 bird strike cases annually over the last three years.

Elsewhere in South India, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram airports recorded 207, 205, and 125 incidents, respectively, since 2020. While Bengaluru has not experienced any major accidents attributed to bird strikes, aviation analysts point to a rise in commercial development around the airport as well as an uptick in flight traffic as likely factors behind the frequent incidents, as per the report.

To tackle the ongoing bird strike issue, KIA follows a comprehensive wildlife hazard management strategy, taking into account both national and global aviation safety standards, the report added.

Specialized teams keep a constant watch for bird and animal activities, using a variety of deterrence techniques. These efforts encompass everything from bird repellents and rodent control to managing local habitats and insect populations — employing both biological and chemical methods. Airport authorities also run programs to boost awareness of proper waste disposal around the airport to further reduce wildlife attraction in the area, the report further stated.