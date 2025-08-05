Bengaluru airport introduces signature soundtrack ‘Rhythm of BLR’ to create emotional connections with passengers

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has introduced a new signature audio titled “Rhythm of BLR”, a distinctive musical identity. The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

Designed to complement the ongoing Feels Like BLR' initiative, this soundscape represents more than just a jingle — it's part of a larger vision to shape the airport into a place that resonates emotionally with travelers, not serving merely as a stopover.

READ | ‘Dancing Bamboo’: Here's what you'll smell every time you take off from Bengaluru airport

At its heart lies a melody inspired by the BLR Airport Anthem, composed by Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej. The composition brings together a soulful mix of Carnatic music elements like the mandolin and mridangam, intertwined with Western influences — acoustic and electric guitars, piano, and an uplifting chorus — to create a harmonious blend of the traditional and the contemporary.

READ | Three sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's 2nd airport. Details: Report

Calling it a “sonic identity”, the official account of the airport shared a message on X, saying, “An airport comes alive with some familiar sounds and evokes a certain set of emotions! Remember the BLR Airport Anthem released last year? It brought some of those moments alive. The anthem has now evolved into a signature tune and musical logo, crafted to stir myriad emotions and remind you of the magic and delight of BLR Airport. In today's multi-sensory world, we believe music has the power to create deep emotional connections and instant recognition.”

READ | Bengaluru Airport reports highest bird strikes in south India with 343 cases: Report

“The sound of your journey has arrived! We believe the passenger experience is everything, and Rhythm of BLR, is a celebration of that,” another post said.

This comes after the rollout of another new initiative by the airport, when it introduced a unique scent named ‘Dancing Bamboo’, designed to forge a stronger sensory bond with travellers.