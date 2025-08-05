Bengaluru airport introduces signature soundtrack ‘Rhythm of BLR’ to create emotional connections with passengers
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport introduced 'Rhythm of BLR', a signature audio designed to enhance emotional connections with travelers.
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has introduced a new signature audio titled “Rhythm of BLR”, a distinctive musical identity.
Designed to complement the ongoing Feels Like BLR' initiative, this soundscape represents more than just a jingle — it's part of a larger vision to shape the airport into a place that resonates emotionally with travelers, not serving merely as a stopover.
READ | ‘Dancing Bamboo’: Here's what you'll smell every time you take off from Bengaluru airport
At its heart lies a melody inspired by the BLR Airport Anthem, composed by Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej. The composition brings together a soulful mix of Carnatic music elements like the mandolin and mridangam, intertwined with Western influences — acoustic and electric guitars, piano, and an uplifting chorus — to create a harmonious blend of the traditional and the contemporary.
READ | Three sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's 2nd airport. Details: Report
Calling it a “sonic identity”, the official account of the airport shared a message on X, saying, “An airport comes alive with some familiar sounds and evokes a certain set of emotions! Remember the BLR Airport Anthem released last year? It brought some of those moments alive. The anthem has now evolved into a signature tune and musical logo, crafted to stir myriad emotions and remind you of the magic and delight of BLR Airport. In today's multi-sensory world, we believe music has the power to create deep emotional connections and instant recognition.”
READ | Bengaluru Airport reports highest bird strikes in south India with 343 cases: Report
“The sound of your journey has arrived! We believe the passenger experience is everything, and Rhythm of BLR, is a celebration of that,” another post said.
This comes after the rollout of another new initiative by the airport, when it introduced a unique scent named ‘Dancing Bamboo’, designed to forge a stronger sensory bond with travellers.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.