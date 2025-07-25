Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
‘Dancing Bamboo’: Here's what you'll smell every time you take off from Bengaluru airport

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 08:54 am IST

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a signature scent, 'Dancing Bamboo,' aimed at creating a soothing atmosphere for travellers.

In a new initiative, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru introduced a unique scent named 'Dancing Bamboo' on Thursday, designed to forge a stronger sensory bond with travellers.

“Scents can transport you! We've added an enchanting aroma designed to soothe and elevate your experience at BLR Airport, our Signature Fragrance, ‘Dancing Bamboo,’ is specially curated to make you feel right at home,” the official account of the airport posted on social media site X.

"This isn't just any scent; it's carefully crafted to wrap you in a sense of calm the moment you step into our terminals. So, the next time you're with us, take a deep breath & let the "Dancing Bamboo" enhance your travel moments at BLR Airport & let us know how it makes you feel?" it added.

Shalini Rao, the chief marketing officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, spoke to reporters on the matter and said that the new fragrance seeks to embody the airport's essence — peaceful, naturally inspired, and subtly elegant, as quoted by news agency PTI.

She emphasized that this scent enhances their brand by expressing a dedication to crafting environments that reflect the airport’s welcoming atmosphere, cultural richness, and character.

According to the announcement, this aroma will be gently dispersed throughout major passenger areas, such as the check-in and arrival sections of terminal 2, providing a consistent and soothing sensory experience.

Meanwhile, as the Kempegowda International Airport approaches its anticipated maximum capacity, Karnataka is renewing efforts to establish a second international airport for the city. The state’s industries and infrastructure development minister, MB Patil, has identified three prospective locations out of an initial seven options, namely Kaggalipura, Harohalli, and Chikkasolur.

(With PTI inputs)

