Bengaluru food delivery executive held for secretly filming women on MG Road, posting online with music

In a troubling case of digital harassment, Bengaluru police arrested a 19-year-old food delivery executive for allegedly filming women without their knowledge on the streets of M.G. Road and surrounding areas, and sharing the videos on Instagram with background music and hashtags promoting “Bengaluru night life.” Bengaluru police arrested a 19-year-old food delivery executive for allegedly filming women without their knowledge

Also Read - Three sentenced to 7 years in Bengaluru's DJ Halli-KG Halli riot case after confessing guilt

According to a report in The Hindu, the accused is identified as Dilawar Hussain M.D., hailing from Manipur, reportedly recorded videos of women walking in public spaces during night hours and edited them with Bengali and Hindi songs to attract more followers on his social media account.

Officials from the social media monitoring cell detected the content during routine checks. Acting swiftly, Ashoknagar police, led by Sub-Inspector Nabi Saab, traced the videos to Dilawar’s account and arrested him. A suo motu case was registered, and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police told the publication that the motive behind the act was to build a following by capitalizing on voyeuristic content masked as city nightlife. “Such content not only violates individual privacy but also promotes a distorted narrative of public life in Bengaluru,” an officer is quoted as a saying.

Also Read - ‘Is running a crime?’: Bengaluru run club member shares video of alleged police threats

Not the first case

This is not an isolated incident. In a similar case reported earlier this month, Banashankari police arrested a 26-year-old hotel management graduate, Gurdeep Singh, for allegedly filming women without their consent and sharing the footage online. The arrest followed a complaint by a college student, who discovered a disturbing video of herself circulating on one of Singh’s accounts.

Reacting to these cases, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media to condemn the trend. “This is not the Karnataka we stand for. Several such incidents have come to light in recent days, and our government has taken immediate action. The offenders have been arrested, and we are keeping a close watch on such activities,” he posted on X