Three sentenced to 7 years in Bengaluru's DJ Halli-KG Halli riot case after confessing guilt

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Bengaluru has sentenced three individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the violent mob attack on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in August 2020. Each of the accused was also fined ₹36,000. 3 people sentenced to jail in Bengaluru riot case.

The trio, Syed Ikramuddin (alias Syed Naveed), Syed Atif, and Mohammed Atif, pleaded guilty before NIA Special Court judge Kemparaju, becoming the first in the high-profile riot case to be convicted. Their admission of guilt led to the sentencing, even as trials for the remaining accused are yet to begin.

These three men were listed as the 14th, 16th, and 18th accused in the chargesheet. In total, 199 individuals were named in the case, of whom 187 were arrested. While four others surrendered later, one accused died. The prosecution has so far filed a formal chargesheet against 138 people.

The sentencing relates to the mob violence that broke out on August 11, 2020, when a large group—estimated at 25 to 30 people—assembled near the KG Halli police station around 9 pm. The protesters were demanding immediate action against a relative of the then Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy, who had allegedly posted derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed on social media.

The protest was reportedly led by Syed Ikramuddin, one of the now-convicted individuals. As tensions escalated, police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain order. However, the mob turned violent, triggering a riot that resulted in extensive damage to public and private property.

During the chaos, 13 vehicles were vandalized, including one Innova, five two-wheelers, and seven other vehicles.

(With ANI inputs)