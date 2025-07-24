Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Its skid game for Namma Bengaluru…’: Residents enact scene from this series to highlight civic apathy. Watch

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 11:28 am IST

In a creative protest, Bengaluru residents enacted a 'Squid Game' scene to highlight the city's pedestrian hazards, a video of which went viral on social media.

In a creative protest against Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, an artist, Badal Nanjundaswamy, and a few journalists staged a high-concept performance mimicking the hit show “Squid Game.” The video, shot near St John’s Hospital, brought attention to the hazardous conditions faced by pedestrians in one of the city’s busiest stretches.

Bengaluru residents dressed up like "Squid Game" characters and enacted a scene while navigating the supposedly dangerous footpaths of Bengaluru, to highlight civic apathy and substandard infrastructure in the tech hub. (X)
Bengaluru residents dressed up like "Squid Game" characters and enacted a scene while navigating the supposedly dangerous footpaths of Bengaluru, to highlight civic apathy and substandard infrastructure in the tech hub. (X)

ALSO READ | Bollywood Rolls-Royces rack up huge fines in Bengaluru, but here's the twist: Report

Its “Skid game” for Namma Bengaluru

Dressed as iconic characters from the popular Netflix series, the group navigated cracked pavements, rocks, exposed cables, and gaping holes in the footpath, with challenges like leaping over open drains. The sequence — both dramatic and comical — captured the anxiety and absurdity of daily commutes for anyone on foot in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Worm found in pongal at Rameshwaram Cafe’s Bengaluru airport outlet, owners cry foul

Performers wore vibrant uniforms from the show, recreating game-like tension to highlight civic apathy in the tech hub. The 26-second clip went viral, garnering over 142.6K views in a few hours.

Viral humour with a serious message

The video generated laughs, but left viewers with an unmistakable message that walking in Bengaluru should not be an obstacle course. Watch the hilarious video here:

Anantha Subramanyam K, a photo editor, wrote, “…today early morning artist @baadalvirus along with select journalists from city enacted a sequence from #SquidGame to showcase the woes of pedestrian risking on city's appalling infra concerns. #CivicApathy #Bengaluru.”

ALSO READ | From 5,000 salary to 46 LPA: 35-year-old Bengaluru man's 'inspiring' journey goes viral

“But i like the fact BBMP has ensured the best super speciality hospital St John Hospital is close by, so in case of emergency help is not too far,” a social media use remarked.

“Who would have thought games like road-rash super mario were meant for training us for this future..,” another wrote.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Its skid game for Namma Bengaluru…’: Residents enact scene from this series to highlight civic apathy. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On