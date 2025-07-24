‘Its skid game for Namma Bengaluru…’: Residents enact scene from this series to highlight civic apathy. Watch

In a creative protest against Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, an artist, Badal Nanjundaswamy, and a few journalists staged a high-concept performance mimicking the hit show “Squid Game.” The video, shot near St John’s Hospital, brought attention to the hazardous conditions faced by pedestrians in one of the city’s busiest stretches. Bengaluru residents dressed up like "Squid Game" characters and enacted a scene while navigating the supposedly dangerous footpaths of Bengaluru, to highlight civic apathy and substandard infrastructure in the tech hub. (X)

Its “Skid game” for Namma Bengaluru

Dressed as iconic characters from the popular Netflix series, the group navigated cracked pavements, rocks, exposed cables, and gaping holes in the footpath, with challenges like leaping over open drains. The sequence — both dramatic and comical — captured the anxiety and absurdity of daily commutes for anyone on foot in Bengaluru.

Performers wore vibrant uniforms from the show, recreating game-like tension to highlight civic apathy in the tech hub. The 26-second clip went viral, garnering over 142.6K views in a few hours.

Viral humour with a serious message

The video generated laughs, but left viewers with an unmistakable message that walking in Bengaluru should not be an obstacle course. Watch the hilarious video here:

Anantha Subramanyam K, a photo editor, wrote, “…today early morning artist @baadalvirus along with select journalists from city enacted a sequence from #SquidGame to showcase the woes of pedestrian risking on city's appalling infra concerns. #CivicApathy #Bengaluru.”

“But i like the fact BBMP has ensured the best super speciality hospital St John Hospital is close by, so in case of emergency help is not too far,” a social media use remarked.

“Who would have thought games like road-rash super mario were meant for training us for this future..,” another wrote.