From 5,000 salary to 46 LPA: 35-year-old Bengaluru man's 'inspiring' journey goes viral

A 35-year-old Bengaluru-based web developer’s rags-to-riches journey has gone viral on Reddit, leaving thousands moved and motivated. In a heartfelt post, the anonymous techie shared how he went from earning just ₹5,000 a month to drawing a salary of ₹46 lakh per annum in the tech industry. The man, who was born into a humble family of agricultural labourers, recalled the struggles of his early childhood. (Pixabay)

The man, who was born into a humble family of agricultural labourers, recalled the struggles of his early childhood. At just seven years old, he and his elder brother were left in their village while their parents moved to Bengaluru in search of better work opportunities.

Read his full post here:

In the city, his mother worked multiple jobs, cleaning homes by day and stitching clothes at a garment factory by night. “Her hands were always full, but her heart was even fuller, with love, grit, and the will to change our future,” he wrote, calling her his “real hero.”

Raised by his grandmother in the village, he studied in government schools and eventually enrolled in a polytechnic college, not for the academics, but for the free hostel facilities. That decision became a turning point. Excelling in his studies, he went on to pursue a B.Tech, financially supported by his elder brother who had by then secured a job at Power Grid Corporation of India.

(Also Read: Baby elephant uses dustbin like a pro in viral video; internet asks who the real animal is. Watch)

After graduation, he landed his first job as a junior web developer earning ₹5,000 per month. Despite the modest pay, he remained driven and curious. “I stayed focused, kept learning, and embraced every challenge,” he wrote.

Now, with over a decade of experience in tech, he earns ₹46 lakh per annum. His family has since bought five acres of land, built a house, and even purchased a car, milestones he once thought were out of reach.

Reddit reactions

The post received an outpouring of support and admiration on Reddit. One user commented, “Your gratitude to your family comes across. Salute to you and your family pillars.” Another wrote, “Hope you inspire more to not lose hope and keep learning, evolving, adapting. Staying grateful tells me your grandma instilled all the right values.”

While a few users downplayed the ₹46 LPA figure as “common,” most agreed that the story was not about numbers, but about resilience, sacrifice, and rising above difficult circumstances.

“Looking back, the journey wasn’t easy, but every struggle shaped me into who I am today,” the man concluded. “My mother’s sacrifices are the foundation of everything I’ve built.”

(Also Read: ₹5 crore for founder, ₹500 for intern’: Bengaluru founder’s viral post slams startup intern culture)