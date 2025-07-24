Baby elephant uses dustbin like a pro in viral video; internet asks who the real animal is. Watch

A heartwarming and adorable video of a baby elephant using a dustbin to dispose of trash while strolling down a road with its mother is winning hearts online. In the now-viral clip, the elephant calf is seen picking up a piece of garbage.(X/CT Ravi)

The video, whose location remains unconfirmed, has taken social media by storm, garnering shares and praise from political leaders and netizens alike.

In the now-viral clip, the elephant calf is seen picking up a piece of garbage lying on the roadside and carefully dropping it into a bin, all while walking in sync with its mother. The gentle act of civic responsibility has triggered admiration, and introspection, across platforms.

Watch the video here:

BJP leader and former Karnataka minister C T Ravi shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “If a baby elephant can use a dustbin, why can’t we?”

How did X users react?

Social media reactions poured in quickly. One user wrote, “Even elephants are not immune to the effects of our waste. A lovely indication by this baby elephant to human beings.” Another added, “A baby elephant just threw a can in the dustbin. Humans are busy throwing chips packets out of car windows. Who’s the real animal?”

Some even called it “grace meeting purpose,” while pointing out how the young elephant had more civic sense than many adults.

However, as the clip continued to spread, a section of users questioned its authenticity, with some claiming it might be AI-generated. Despite the doubts, the message hit home for many, if animals can be mindful about litter, what’s stopping humans?

