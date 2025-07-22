Baby elephant adorably wraps trunk around man's head in heartwarming cuddle moment. Watch

In yet another heartwarming display of affection, a video of a baby elephant cuddling a man on a bench has gone viral on Instagram, winning over the internet with its sheer innocence and charm. Shared by the account ‘tuskershelter’, the clip captures a tender moment where the young elephant affectionately wraps its trunk around the man’s head, as if trying to give him a warm hug. A video showed a baby elephant playfully hugging a seated man.(Instagram/tuskershelter )

The man, seated calmly on a bench, smiles as the playful calf leans in closer, making the entire interaction feel more like a loving bond than a casual encounter.

Watch the clip here:

Not the first time this tusker won hearts

This isn’t the first time the Instagram page has shared such endearing content. Previously, another video from the same account featured the same baby elephant trying to sit on a chair like a human. The hilarious clip showed the elephant fumbling and ultimately failing in the most adorable way possible.

Take a look here at the clip:

Why the internet can’t resist baby elephants

Baby elephants have always been a favourite on the internet because of their playful behaviour, clumsy steps, and expressions that often feel very human. From trying to hide behind trees to running after birds, these gentle giants bring a mix of innocence and fun that’s easy to love. Videos of baby elephants with people often go viral because they show how emotional and friendly these animals can be.

In a time when people scroll quickly through content, these sweet moments make them stop, even if just for a few seconds, and smile. Whether it’s a trunk-wrapped hug or a funny attempt to sit like a human, baby elephants continue to be the internet’s most loved and joyful stars.