Baby elephant tries to sit on chair like a human but hilariously fails, internet giggles with joy

In a heartwarming moment that's winning the internet, a baby elephant has once again captured the collective affection of social media users. A video shared by the Instagram account @tuskershelter shows the young jumbo curiously interacting with a foldable chair — and what follows is as adorable as it sounds. A baby elephant tried to sit on a foldable chair and failed adorably, winning hearts across the internet. (Instagram/tuskershelter)

The video begins with the baby elephant approaching the chair with evident curiosity. It attempts to sit on it like a human, awkwardly balancing its legs and frame, but ultimately fails in its mission. While the attempt might have been unsuccessful, the sheer innocence and determination on display has left viewers smiling and gushing over the young elephant’s antics.

Watch the clip here:

A gentle giant in the making

This isn’t the first time @tuskershelter has shared such tender moments featuring this playful calf. In an earlier video posted on the same account, the baby elephant was seen slowly approaching a man seated on a chair. In a gentle gesture of affection, the little one wrapped its trunk and small frame around the man, almost as if embracing him. The sweet moment left many users teary-eyed and filled with joy.

Take a look here at the video:

“Elephants really are emotional beings,” one comment read, while another added, “That hug was more genuine than most humans.” Several users praised the sanctuary for giving the elephants a safe and loving environment.

Why does the internet love baby elephants?

There’s something universally heartwarming about watching baby elephants. Their curiosity, clumsy steps, and playful social behaviour often resemble that of young children, making them instantly relatable and incredibly endearing. What makes them even more special is their emotional intelligence and the genuine bonds they form with humans.

It’s no surprise that videos of baby elephants often go viral. Their floppy ears, gentle nature, and uncoordinated antics spark a sense of childlike joy in viewers. But their appeal goes beyond just cuteness. Elephants are intelligent, sensitive creatures capable of forming deep, lasting connections not only with their own kind but also with people.