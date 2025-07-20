‘Chotu’s hugs are stress busters’: Baby elephant wins internet with adorable gesture

A heart-melting video of a baby elephant has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of animal lovers across platforms. The clip, shared by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, features a baby elephant lovingly hugging a man seated on a chair. It has been winning hearts for its sheer cuteness and warmth. A video of a playful baby elephant hugging a man captured hearts online.(X/@susantananda3)

The original video was posted on Instagram by the account Tusker Shelter, which often documents the playful antics of young elephants. Nanda reshared the video with a caption that read, “Chotu’s hugs are stress busters. Watching them in playful mood can also make your day. Have a nice weekend.”

The gentle giant’s hug melts hearts

In the video, the baby elephant can be seen gently approaching a man who is seated on a chair. What follows is a tender moment as the baby jumbo wraps his trunk and tiny frame around the man in a hug, leaving viewers overwhelmed with joy.

Watch the clip here:

The video has already garnered more than 15k views and continues to attract warm reactions from users online. The innocence and affection displayed by the elephant has been described by many as a much-needed dose of positivity.

Internet reacts with joy

Several users took to the comments to express their delight. One user wrote, "Can I play with Chotu? I heard he needs friends to boss around. I'm more than willing." Another added, "This is so cute." A third said, "OMG, it's so adorable," while someone else joked, "That’s a very strong chair." Another heartfelt comment read, "This video made my day."