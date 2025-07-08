Baby elephant adorably asks for watermelon slices in viral video. Internet can’t stop smiling

In a delightful video that’s quickly winning hearts online, a baby elephant has become the centre of internet affection after it was captured sweetly asking for watermelon slices. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account ‘Nature is Amazing’, has already garnered over 2.9 million views and continues to gain traction by the minute. A baby elephant adorably approached a woman for watermelon slices in a viral clip.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

The video opens with a road scene where a giant elephant, ridden by a mahout, walks alongside a playful baby elephant. As they stroll, the baby elephant suddenly spots a woman standing by the roadside with a plate full of watermelon slices. In an utterly adorable moment, the little elephant walks straight up to her, clearly eyeing the juicy treat.

Unexpected guest

Without hesitation, the kind woman offers the watermelon slices to the baby elephant, who eagerly begins munching on them. Within seconds, the older elephant joins the scene, gently reaching in to share the fruit with the younger one. The two stand calmly, enjoying their refreshing snack in perfect harmony.

The video was posted with the simple yet fitting caption, “Baby elephant asking for watermelon.”

Watch the adorable clip here:

Online reactions pour in

One user commented, “This just made my day. I didn’t know I needed to see a baby elephant eating watermelon until now.” Another wrote, “There’s something so pure and peaceful about this. Animals really teach us how to live in the moment.”

A viewer shared, “The way the big elephant joins in is like an older sibling crashing the party.” Someone else said, “This should be played on loop in offices to reduce stress.”

Another comment read, “I’d give my whole fruit basket to that baby elephant. No questions asked.” While a different user joked, “Imagine casually walking to work and getting ambushed by cuteness like this.”