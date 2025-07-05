Watch: Elephant ‘murmurs blessings’ to ‘green soldiers’ who rescued it from a water-filled ditch

Elephants, known for their emotional depth and intelligence, are among the most loved animals in the world. However, one such gentle giant recently found itself in grave danger after falling into a water-filled ditch. Thankfully, what followed was a rescue of the animal and a moment that social media labelled as wholesome. The image shows the elephant rescued by a group of rangers from a ditch. (X/@susantananda3)

“A female elephant fell into a ditch last night. Team Rourkella made a path with JCB & with little shoving, the elephant was rescued,” retired IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted on X.

In the following lines, he added, “While returning to the wild, it stood for sometimes murmuring blessings to the green soldiers. Salutations to team Rourkella.”

How did the elephant end up in the ditch?

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the elephant landed in a precarious situation while passing the Mahura Reserve forest with its herd. The sound of the animal falling alerted the locals, who discovered it was trapped. The forest officials were immediately informed about the situation.

A rescue team and an excavator were sent to the scene. The rescuers used the machine to nudge the gentle giant out of the ditch. The elephant safely emerged and later joined its herd.

What does the video show?

The footage captures the elephant standing in water up to its knees, looking for a way to climb out of the ditch. The rescuers then use the excavator to push the gentle giant from behind. After some effort, the animal climbs out.

At this moment, the elephant pauses and looks towards the rescuers. The former IFS officer imagined this moment as the gentle giant saying “blessings” for those who helped it.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Is the crane pushing our gajrani from behind to assist her climb?” Another added, “Great... Duty and Dedication.”

A third expressed, “Salute.” A fourth individual reacted to the video with a heart emoticon.