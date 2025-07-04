Elephant senses caretaker’s discomfort in rain, offers gentle comfort with trunk: ‘Best guardian’

In a video that has captured the hearts of people across the internet, a gentle giant has reminded the world why elephants are often regarded as some of the most emotionally intelligent creatures on Earth. The now-viral clip, shared by Lek Chailert — founder of Thailand’s Save Elephant Foundation — has garnered over 137k views and continues to spread warmth and joy online. An elephant used her trunk to ensure a woman was safe during rain.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

Gentle guardian in a storm

The touching footage shows Chailert standing between two elephants as rain pours down. The group had taken shelter under a mushroom-shaped arbor, trying to stay dry. In a tender moment caught on camera, the elephant named Faa Mai, concerned for Chailert’s safety amidst the growing cluster of elephants, reaches out with her trunk to gently check on her — making sure she was unharmed and comfortable.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Chailert wrote,

"It was raining heavily, and we huddled under the mushroom arbor to take shelter. As we waited for the rain to pass, I began singing the ‘Falling Rain’ song to the elephants. One by one, more elephants gathered, drawn by the sound and seeking shelter from the downpour."

She continued,

"Faa Mai, ever attentive, was worried I might be pushed by the other elephants. She gently used her trunk to check on me, making sure I was safe and okay. When the rain stopped, she quickly pulled me away from the crowd, guiding me out with care. Faa Mai is an elephant with a gentle heart and thoughtful spirit—always delicate, always cautious. She truly is the best guardian anyone could ask for."

Internet reacts with heartfelt praise

Social media users were quick to flood the comments with emotional responses.

“This is not just adorable, it’s emotional. You can see the love and trust in every nudge,” wrote one viewer. Another commented,

“You can’t fake that kind of connection. It’s real and it’s beautiful.”

One user said, “Elephants are truly amazing creatures. The way they bond with humans is just so touching.”

Someone else noted, “This is what ethical animal care looks like—play, trust, and mutual respect.”

A particularly moved user remarked, “This made my day. The joy in that elephant’s play is infectious.”

Another added, “Faa Mai is wiser and kinder than most people I know.”