Baby elephant joyfully ‘wrestles’ with caretaker in viral video, internet melts at heartwarming bond

Animal videos often dominate social media feeds, but few are as universally loved as those featuring baby elephants. With their big floppy ears, playful nature, and curious behaviour, they always make people smile—and a new video on Instagram is doing just that. Instagram users were delighted by a viral clip of a baby elephant playfully bonding with its favourite caretaker.(Instagram/herbivorekingdom)

The video, shared by the account Herbivore Kingdom, shows a baby elephant engaging in what can only be described as a joyful wrestling match with its favourite caretaker. The two can be seen rolling around, nudging each other, and playfully “trunk-tackling” in a scene brimming with affection and trust.

While the exact time and location of the video remain unverified, its impact is undeniable. In the caption accompanying the post, the page wrote: “This baby Asian elephant can’t get enough of wrestling with his favourite caretaker—rolling, nudging, and trunk-tackling like it’s the best game in the world. It’s not just cute—it’s trust, love, and a bond built from patience and care. When an elephant sees you as family, you’ve truly earned it.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with love

The video quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views and several comments from viewers who praised the display of interspecies friendship and the evident emotional intelligence of elephants.

One viewer commented, “This is not just adorable, it’s emotional. You can see the love and trust in every nudge.” Another said, “Elephants are truly amazing creatures. The way they bond with humans is just so touching.” A user remarked, “This made my day. The joy in that elephant’s play is infectious.”

Echoing the sentiment, one user noted, “This is what ethical animal care should look like—filled with playfulness, trust, and mutual respect.” Another wrote, “You simply can’t fake a connection like that. It’s authentic, and it’s beautiful.” Summing it up perfectly, a viewer said, “If only every animal in captivity could be treated with this level of care and kindness.”